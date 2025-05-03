2,359 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CME Group
In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,076 shares of company stock worth $7,670,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CME opened at $280.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.61. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $282.10. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.
CME Group Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
