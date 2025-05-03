Alaethes Wealth LLC Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 299,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $106.18 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

