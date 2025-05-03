Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

