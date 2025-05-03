Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $32.07 Million Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,995 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.49% of Byline Bancorp worth $32,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 643,628 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 232,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94,849 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BY shares. Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

