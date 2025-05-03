Accredited Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,222 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

