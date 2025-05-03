Quarry LP Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Quarry LP lessened its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,678,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,755,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $1,271,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

