KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,693 shares during the period. KBR accounts for about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $6,993,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KBR by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in KBR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 413,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

