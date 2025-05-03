Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,318 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $3,278,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Shares of CBOE opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

