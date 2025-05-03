Ancient Art L.P. Purchases 1,182,134 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,134 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises 8.4% of Ancient Art L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Oscar Health worth $39,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

