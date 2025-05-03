Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IJR stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

