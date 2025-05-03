Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Anatole Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,055 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 11.9% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $25,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after buying an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $37,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,068.48. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 948,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,531,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

