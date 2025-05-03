Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,187 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Xcel Energy worth $910,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,653,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,455,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

