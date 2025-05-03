Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455,965 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $805,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

MCHP stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

