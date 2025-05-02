Insider Buying: Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director Buys 124,200 Shares of Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director R. Joe Dhami bought 124,200 shares of Tower Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,041.00.

R. Joe Dhami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, R. Joe Dhami purchased 35,500 shares of Tower Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550.00.

On Monday, April 7th, R. Joe Dhami acquired 9,000 shares of Tower Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$945.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, R. Joe Dhami bought 63,000 shares of Tower Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,615.00.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TWR opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Tower Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

