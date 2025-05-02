United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Galvan Research cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

