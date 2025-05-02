Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP Sells $108,942.51 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $562,974.87. This trade represents a 16.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

