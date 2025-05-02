Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $216,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,360. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.42 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Photronics by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

