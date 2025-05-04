Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $10.14 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

