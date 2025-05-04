2,700 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

