Bearing Point Capital LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,741,000 after buying an additional 600,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

