Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Buys Shares of 37,082 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,000. Visa accounts for about 6.2% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $347.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.83. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

