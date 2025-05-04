Alteri Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $113,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,064.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,214,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,992,000 after buying an additional 2,112,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $52,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.