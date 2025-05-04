Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 266.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Natera accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,600,516.72. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,047,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,795,818.20. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,601 shares of company stock worth $29,831,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

