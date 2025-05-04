Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,618 shares of company stock valued at $155,887,459. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

