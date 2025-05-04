Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 391,681 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $916,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $583,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,065,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 71,578.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after acquiring an additional 385,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.43.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $472.28 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.