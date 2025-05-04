Alteri Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $278.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

