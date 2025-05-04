Beck Bode LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $129.23 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

