AlTi Global Inc. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

