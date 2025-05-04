Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365,874 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $932,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

