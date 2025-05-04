AlTi Global Inc. Sells 10,447 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. This trade represents a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

