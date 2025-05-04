Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. APA makes up approximately 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on APA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

