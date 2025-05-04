Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,869 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,279,000. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.