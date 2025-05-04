BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 37,982 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

