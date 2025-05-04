Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $32.79 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

