Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3,040.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 153,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.