Accredited Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,031 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.