AE Industrial Partners LP Buys New Stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,982,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,721,000. BigBear.ai comprises approximately 27.5% of AE Industrial Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AE Industrial Partners LP owned about 25.44% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 956.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBAI opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.34. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

