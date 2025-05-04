Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $33.98 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 248,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after buying an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,926,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

View Our Latest Report on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,330.68. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,806.50. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,989. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.