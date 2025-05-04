Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Shell by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

