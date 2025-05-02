Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $13.14 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.