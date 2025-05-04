Alteri Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average is $205.67.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.