Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $706,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.25.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.27 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

