1,910 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.