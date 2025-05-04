iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

