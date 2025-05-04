SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,701 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
