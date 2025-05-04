ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 95,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,614,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,667 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after buying an additional 472,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,989,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.46.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

