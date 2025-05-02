Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 4.9% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bwcp LP owned 0.58% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $22,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,807,000 after acquiring an additional 404,863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 223,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.59 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

