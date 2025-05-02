Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPOKY

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.