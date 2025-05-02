Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 4,199 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

