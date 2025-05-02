Keel Point LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Toast by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Toast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.27 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,523.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,400.36. This trade represents a 28.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

